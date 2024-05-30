Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $654.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $282.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.27 and its 200 day moving average is $554.14. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.