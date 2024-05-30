New Republic Capital LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $26.59 on Thursday, reaching $1,364.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,354. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $776.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,333.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,212.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $632.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

