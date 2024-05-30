New Republic Capital LLC Buys 11,685 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

