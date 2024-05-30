New Republic Capital LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $815.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $767.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.30. The company has a market cap of $774.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $422.06 and a 12-month high of $820.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

