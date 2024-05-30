NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
NRR stock opened at GBX 72.10 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £223.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.46. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.11 ($1.18).
About NewRiver REIT
