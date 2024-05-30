NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NRR stock opened at GBX 72.10 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £223.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.46. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.11 ($1.18).

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

