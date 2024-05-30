Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,836. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.05. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.