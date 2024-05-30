Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $514.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $446.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

