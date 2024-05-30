Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

