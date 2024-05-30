OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $101.36 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00052683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

