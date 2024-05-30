ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ONE Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 146,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

