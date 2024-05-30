O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,123.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $957.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,059.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.66. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

