Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.78.

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$22.28 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$23.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Insiders have sold a total of 91,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,499 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

