Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 7,159 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $15,795.27.

OUST traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 653,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.40. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

