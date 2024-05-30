Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 million, a PE ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

