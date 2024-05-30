Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.80

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €159.80 ($173.70) and last traded at €159.60 ($173.48), with a volume of 3696 shares. The stock had previously closed at €158.60 ($172.39).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €155.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

