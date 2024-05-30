Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

