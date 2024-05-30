Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,736 shares of company stock worth $1,080,612 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

