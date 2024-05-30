Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. Worthington Enterprises accounts for about 1.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Worthington Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 125,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $19,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

