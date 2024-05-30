Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 209 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

