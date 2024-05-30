Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.76. 1,173,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

