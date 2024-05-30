Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

