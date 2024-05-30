Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,429 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $19,322,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.