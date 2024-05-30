Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.15 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
