Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renasant Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.