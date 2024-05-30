Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.01 ($0.75), with a volume of 588842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.75).

Renold Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.89 million, a P/E ratio of 832.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.20.

About Renold

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

