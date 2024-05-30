Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 696 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $14,198.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bandwidth Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 199,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
