Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.20

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.20 and last traded at C$38.20, with a volume of 23448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.82.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

