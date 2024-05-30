Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.18. 980,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,523. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $845,787 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

