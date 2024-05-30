Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Reduced by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.47. 1,213,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $96.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

