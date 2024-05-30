ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $808.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $814.48.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NOW stock opened at $731.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $745.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515 shares of company stock worth $1,134,548. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

