ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The firm has a market cap of C$254.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

