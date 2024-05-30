Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Grows By 84.6%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 57,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. AXA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

AXA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $2.103 per share. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

