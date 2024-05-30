Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Increases By 26.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
BAE Systems Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.01.
BAE Systems Company Profile
