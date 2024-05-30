Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Increases By 26.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

