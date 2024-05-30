Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Drops By 76.6%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the April 30th total of 551,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

BRFH stock remained flat at $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,140. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

