Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Increases By 24.1%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

