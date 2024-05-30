Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Drops By 31.1%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brera Trading Up 2.4 %

BREA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 89,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Brera has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

