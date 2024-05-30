Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Declines By 97.9%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GlucoTrack Stock Performance
Shares of GCTK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,619. GlucoTrack has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
GlucoTrack Company Profile
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
