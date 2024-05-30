Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Declines By 97.9%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

Shares of GCTK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,619. GlucoTrack has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack Company Profile

In other GlucoTrack news, Director Drew Sycoff acquired 36,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 590,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.