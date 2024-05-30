Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.