Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.
Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
