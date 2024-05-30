SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.59.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

