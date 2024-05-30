StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.