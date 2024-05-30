StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE RVP opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,367 shares of company stock valued at $135,644. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.