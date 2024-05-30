StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE RVP opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
