StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.17 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

