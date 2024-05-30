StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF Industries
RF Industries Price Performance
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.