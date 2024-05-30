StockNews.com Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to “Buy”

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $1,376,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

