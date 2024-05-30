Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 4%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.83. 166,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 922,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,543 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,738,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,309 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.