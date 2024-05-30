Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

