SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
