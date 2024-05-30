Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
