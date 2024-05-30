Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

