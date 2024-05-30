SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

