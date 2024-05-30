Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $23.12 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,355 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. 9,433,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $266.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

