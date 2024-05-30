Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Fortive comprises 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.58. 1,116,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.